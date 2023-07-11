CNA Explains: Why are policies to boost birth rates not working for some countries?

Policymakers looking to boost their countries’ falling birth rates should look beyond stop-gap measures like temporary cash bonuses, and instead invest in longer-term support that allows families to have their desired number of children and when they want them, said experts.

Many governments, concerned about their birth rates being too low, have tried various measures in attempts to raise their birth rates, but with varied success, said Mr John Wilmoth, director of the Population Division at the United Nations.

“Sometimes, we've observed that these measures are effective in the short run. They may encourage people to have a child sooner than they would've had. But does it really change the number of children that they're having? That's less clear,” he said on Tuesday (Jul 11).

In the early 1970s, women had on average 4.5 children each, according to the UN. By 2015, the fertility rate for the world had dropped to below 2.5 children per woman.