Why wiping out smallpox has stoked risk of monkeypox

The global eradication of smallpox more than 40 years ago was one of the greatest achievements in public-health history, vanquishing a cause of death, blindness and disfigurement that had plagued humanity for at least 3,000 years.

But, on the downside, it led to the end of a global vaccination programme that provided protection against other pox viruses. That includes monkeypox, which has been spilling over from its animal hosts to infect humans in Africa with increasing frequency since the 1970s.

More recently, monkeypox has sparked outbreaks in Europe and North America, demonstrating again how readily an infectious agent that emerges in one country can become an international concern.

What’s monkeypox?

“Monkeypox” is a misnomer resulting from the fact it was first discovered in 1958 when outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in monkeys kept for research.

While monkeys are susceptible to it, just like humans are, they aren’t the source. The virus belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus, which includes the variola virus, the cause of smallpox; the vaccinia virus, which is used in the smallpox vaccine; and cowpox virus.

Monkeypox is less contagious than smallpox and the symptoms are milder. About 30 per cent of smallpox patients died, while the fatality rate for monkeypox in recent times is around 3 per cent to 6 per cent, according to the World Health Organization.