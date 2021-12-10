WikiLeaks founder Assange one step closer to extradition to United States

LONDON: WikiLeaks' Julian Assange on Friday (Dec 10) moved a step closer to facing criminal charges in the United States for breaking a spying law and conspiring to hack government computers after Washington won an appeal over his extradition in an English court.

US authorities accuse Australian-born Assange, 50, of 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks’ release of vast troves of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.

His supporters cast Assange as an anti-establishment hero who has been victimised by the US for exposing American wrongdoing in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The United States won an appeal against a ruling by a London district judge that Assange should not be extradited because he would likely commit suicide in a US prison.

"The court allows the appeal," Judge Timothy Holroyde said.

The judge said that he was satisfied with a package of assurances given by the US about the conditions of Assange's detention including a pledge not to hold him in a so-called ADX maximum security prison in Colorado, and that he would be transferred to Australia to serve his sentence if convicted.

But further hurdles remain before Assange can be sent to the US: The legal wrangling is likely to go to the Supreme Court, the final court of appeal.