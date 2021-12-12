WikiLeaks founder Assange suffered 'mini-stroke' in prison: Fiancee

LONDON: WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange had a mini-stroke during his battle to avoid extradition from Britain to the United States, his fiancee Stella Moris said.

Moris, the mother of Assange's two young children, said it happened in late October on the first day of a US government appeal against a ruling blocking his removal.

"He needs to be freed. Now," she tweeted late on Saturday (Dec 11).

The Mail on Sunday newspaper said it was a transient ischaemic attack, in which the blood supply to part of the brain is temporarily interrupted.

It left Assange, 50, with a drooping right eyelid, memory loss and signs of neurological damage, and he was now taking medication, the weekly said.

Moris was quoted as saying she was concerned it could lead to a more major stroke and raised fears about his ability to withstand the extradition process.

"I believe this constant chess game, battle after battle, the extreme stress, is what caused Julian's stroke on October 27," she added.