Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Hydrants run dry in LA fire battle, residents urged to save water
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Hydrants run dry in LA fire battle, residents urged to save water

Hydrants run dry in LA fire battle, residents urged to save water
Hastings Ranch resident Patricia Vahdat, right, and a neighbor speak in front of another one of her neighbors home which was completely destroyed by the Eaton fire in the Hastings Ranch community of Pasadena early Wednesday morning Jan 8, 2025.(Photo: Will Lester/The Orange County Register via AP)
09 Jan 2025 04:29AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
LOS ANGELES: People living all over Los Angeles were urged Wednesday (Jan 8) to conserve water after hydrants ran dry as major wildfires erupted around the city.

Firefighters battling out-of-control blazes struggled with supplies in the ritzy Pacific Palisades area of the city, utility managers said, blaming an unprecedented challenge to the city's reserves.

Massive tanks supplying water to the area ran dry overnight as dozens of hoses were attached in an almost fruitless effort to save homes in a blaze that has levelled around 1,000 buildings.
The Eaton Fire burns a structure Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
"We have three large water tanks, about a million gallons each," Los Angeles Department of Water and Power chief executive Janisse Quinones told reporters.

"We ran out of water in the first tank about 4:45pm yesterday, we ran out of water on the second tank about 8:30pm and the third tank about 3am this morning.

"That's where the hydrants went dry."
A firefighter from Costa Mesa works to extinguish a fire burning a home on Valleylights Drive during the Eaton fire in the Hastings Ranch community of Pasadena, Calif., early Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (Will Lester/The Orange County Register via AP)
Quinones said more water was being pumped to the area to help keep the hydrants flowing, but the size of the supply lines and the fact that water had to be pumped uphill was complicating matters.

"I need our customers to really conserve water, not just in the Palisades area, but the whole system, because the fire department needs the water to fight the fires," Quinones said.

"We're fighting a wildfire with urban water systems, and that is really challenging."

Quinones said residents in certain areas should boil their tap water because of low supplies and pollution.
A man walks his bike among the ruins left behind by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
"Because we're pushing the water system so hard, our water quality is decreasing. So we're going to be issuing a boil water notice this morning, and that will extend for about 48 hours," she said.

"The water quality is low. We have a lot of ash in the system, and so please, if you're going to be drinking water, you need to boil the water."

Four major fires were burning around Los Angeles. Two people are known to have died, with a large number of people badly hurt, officials said.

Tens of thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate their homes, and firefighters are stretched extremely thin fighting blazes that remain entirely uncontrolled.
Source: AFP/fs

Related Topics

California wildfire

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement