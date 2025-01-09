Hydrants run dry in LA fire battle, residents urged to save water

"Because we're pushing the water system so hard, our water quality is decreasing. So we're going to be issuing a boil water notice this morning, and that will extend for about 48 hours," she said.



"The water quality is low. We have a lot of ash in the system, and so please, if you're going to be drinking water, you need to boil the water."



Four major fires were burning around Los Angeles. Two people are known to have died, with a large number of people badly hurt, officials said.



Tens of thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate their homes, and firefighters are stretched extremely thin fighting blazes that remain entirely uncontrolled.