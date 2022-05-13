Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Wildfires threaten New Mexico resorts, burn California mansions
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Wildfires threaten New Mexico resorts, burn California mansions

Wildfires threaten New Mexico resorts, burn California mansions
Multi-million dollar home smolders at the top of a canyon hillside in the aftermath of the Coastal Fire, a wildfire in Laguna Niguel, California, on May 12, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake)
Wildfires threaten New Mexico resorts, burn California mansions
Smoke from a wildfire rises above a residential area in Laguna Niguel, Orange County, California, on May 11, 2022 in this picture obtained from social media. (Photo: Tim Wheaton/via REUTERS)
Wildfires threaten New Mexico resorts, burn California mansions
A general view of the landscape with plumes of smoke from the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires filling the sky, near Ocate, New Mexico, on May 11, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Adria Malcolm)
Wildfires threaten New Mexico resorts, burn California mansions
Fire fighting crews work to contain the Coastal Fire, a wild fire in Laguna Niguel, California, on May 12, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake)
Wildfires threaten New Mexico resorts, burn California mansions
Firefighters work to extinguish a fast moving wind driven wildfire in a residential area in Laguna Niguel, California, on May 12, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake)
13 May 2022 05:33AM (Updated: 13 May 2022 05:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TIERRA MONTE, New Mexico: Wildfires edged towards mountain resort towns in northern New Mexico on Thursday and engulfed an enclave of multi-million-dollar mansions in southern California.

Residents of around 900 houses were under evacuation in coastal California and one firefighter was injured when a wildfire fire torched about 200 acres (81 hectares) in Laguna Niguel on Wednesday, Orange County officials said.

In New Mexico, meanwhile, more than 300 homes and other buildings have been destroyed in wildfires burning since early last month. As westerly winds picked up Thursday, firefighters torched fire breaks and set up sprinkler systems to save ranches and homes around 24km south of Angel Fire, a ski resort town.

Crews bulldozed containment lines to stop the blaze getting into Black Lake, Angel Fire, and even the Taos area, known for its UNESCO World Heritage Site Native American community.

"We are red flag conditions today so high, high winds," Todd Abel, a leader on the inter-agency team fighting the fire, told a briefing.

To the south, residents returned to the rubble of homes built on land that has been in their families since before the area became part of the United States in the mid-19th century.

All that was left of Michael Salazar's modular home in Tierra Monte was twisted metal. Melon sprouts had come up in his greenhouse, which survived.

"It's not rebuildable at least in my lifetime but future generations can work with what we have," said Salazar, 55, who said he does not have insurance and blames the federal government for starting the fire that destroyed his home.

The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire began in part with a prescribed burn by the US Forest Service that went out of control on Apr 6. The blaze then merged with a separate fire, the cause of which is still under investigation.

The wildfire, on track to become the largest in New Mexico's history, has burned over 105,141 hectares, or about two thirds the size of Greater London. The fire is 29 per cent contained.

US President Joe Biden has ordered federal aid for fire recovery efforts.

Source: Reuters/ec

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us