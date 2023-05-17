Wildflower superbloom sweeps across California, as experts highlight impacts from climate change

WALNUT CREEK, California: After years of drought, a heavy rainy season in California has created a natural phenomenon known as a superbloom, which occurs about once a decade, according to experts.

The colourful spectacle, in which an unusually high number of wildflowers bloom at the same time, is an increasingly rare reminder of the planet's changing climate.

Research ecologist Daniel Winkler from the US Geological Survey's Southwest Biological Science Center, told CNA: "California, in particular, was going through this period of prolonged drought, and the massive amount of rain that's fallen on California over the past few months has really accelerated and given a chance for a lot of those native wildflower species to erupt on the landscape."