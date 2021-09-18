Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Woman in New Zealand charged with murdering her children after arriving from South Africa
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Woman in New Zealand charged with murdering her children after arriving from South Africa

Woman in New Zealand charged with murdering her children after arriving from South Africa

Police search the driveway of a house where three children were found dead in the South Island town of Timaru, New Zealand, on Sep 17, 2021. Three young children who had just moved to New Zealand from South Africa have died in what police are investigating as homicide. (Photo: AP/George Heard, New Zealand Herald)

18 Sep 2021 01:40PM (Updated: 18 Sep 2021 01:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A woman charged with murdering her three young daughters, just weeks after the family arrived in New Zealand from South Africa, appeared in court on Saturday (Sep 18).

Lauren Anne Dickason appeared in court in the port city of Timaru in the morning, and a judge remanded her to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, a court spokesperson said.

Dickason, 40, is charged with killing her two-year-old twins and their six-year-old sister, police said. Their bodies were found on Thursday at a property where the family stayed.

"Police would like to reassure the community that this was a tragic isolated incident and we are not seeking anyone else," the police said in a statement late on Friday.

Dickason is to appear in court again on Oct 5.

The family came to Timaru, a city of 29,000 on New Zealand's South Island, recently, police have said. They left their compulsory two-week managed isolation last week.

New Zealand media reported that Dickason and her husband are doctors.

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

New Zealand crime

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us