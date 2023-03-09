Women march as rights under threat across the globe

MADRID: Women hit the streets from Kabul to Madrid on Wednesday (Mar 8) to mark International Women's Day and stand up for rights that are coming under increasing attack.

With women banned from universities by Afghanistan's Taliban rules, Iran's repression of the Mahsa Amini protests, new US restrictions on abortion rights and the Ukraine war's impact on women, the protesters had plenty of grievances to air.

But as thousands raised their voices and marched through cities across the world, others were forced to keep a low profile as authorities sought to block the demonstrations.

As night fell in Madrid, huge crowds of women, many wearing purple, packed the tree-lined boulevards of the Spanish capital, singing and shouting slogans to the rhythmic beat of drumming.

"Both of my grandmothers fought for us to have certain freedoms that people are now trying to take away from us, so for me it's really important to keep up the struggle," said Mariam Ferradas, a 52-year-old kitchen worker.

"We have to be here," explained another demonstrator called Alejandra, wearing a headband of purple flowers.

Organisers said hundreds of thousands turned out to demonstrate but officials put the figure at 27,000.

Earlier in Barcelona, several thousand purple-clad students marched through the city centre, waving banners reading: "Feminism means fighting" and "We're brave and we want to be free".