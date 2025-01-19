'Corporate jail': Teleworkers in the US don't want to turn back

SAN FRANCISCO: For Curtis Sparrer, a work-from-home evangelist, an office is nothing less than a "corporate jail".

Five years after the COVID-19 pandemic sent workers scrambling for home, laptops under their arm, Sparrer methodically challenges the arguments made by corporate America as it pushes for a full-time return to office.

The issue has even become increasingly political.

The incoming Trump administration, through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, plans to eliminate all remote work for federal employees.

"When you have a physical office, there is an implicit lack of trust. You need to see people there physically to make sure they're doing their work," the PR boss told AFP from his San Francisco apartment, overlooking the city's iconic rooftops.

In the wake of the work-from-home revolution, hybrid work became the norm in the United States, with few exceptions such as Goldman Sachs and Tesla, which quickly mandated full-time office attendance.

Now, several major companies are abandoning the compromise approach.