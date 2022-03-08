Logo
World Bank approves US$723 million in loans, grants for Ukraine
FILE PHOTO: A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

08 Mar 2022 09:31AM (Updated: 08 Mar 2022 09:31AM)
WASHINGTON: The World Bank said its executive board on Monday (Mar 8) approved a US$723 million package of loans and grants for Ukraine, providing desperately needed government budget support as the country battles a Russian invasion.

The package includes a US$350 million loan supplement to a prior World Bank loan, augmented by about US$139 million through guarantees from the Netherlands and Sweden, the bank said in a statement.

It also includes US$134 million in grants from Britain, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania and Iceland, as well as parallel financing of US$100 million from Japan.

The World Bank's budget support loans typically do not carry restrictions on how the funds can be spent, but the bank said the "fast-disbursing" support will help Ukraine's government provide critical services, pay hospital workers, fund pensions and continue social programs.

"The World Bank Group is taking quick action to support Ukraine and its people in the face of the violence and extreme disruption caused by the Russian invasion," World Bank President David Malpass said in a statement.

"The World Bank Group stands with the people of Ukraine and the region. This is the first of many steps we are taking to help address the far-reaching human and economic impacts of this crisis."

The bank said it was continuing to work on another US$3 billion package of support for Ukraine in coming months and additional support for neighboring countries that are taking in Ukrainian refugees, now exceeding 1.7 million, mostly women, children and the elderly.

Source: Reuters/az

