World Bank says goal of ending extreme poverty by 2030 won't be met

WASHINGTON: Shocks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's war against Ukraine mean the world is unlikely to meet a longstanding goal of ending extreme poverty by 2030, the World Bank said in a new report released on Wednesday (Oct 5).

The COVID-19 pandemic marked a historic turning point after decades of poverty reduction, the report said, with 71 million more people living in extreme poverty in 2020.

That meant 719 million people - or about 9.3 per cent of the world's population - were living on just US$2.15 a day, and the ongoing war, reduced growth in China and higher food and energy prices threatened to further stall efforts to reduce poverty, it said.

Barring sharp growth gains, an estimated 574 million people, or about 7 per cent of the world's population, would still be subsisting at that same income level by 2030, mostly in Africa, it said.