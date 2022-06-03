Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

World Bank to spend US$130 million on infrastructure in Solomon Islands
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

World Bank to spend US$130 million on infrastructure in Solomon Islands

World Bank to spend US$130 million on infrastructure in Solomon Islands

Children fish at a beach in central Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands. (File photo: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz)

03 Jun 2022 02:30PM (Updated: 03 Jun 2022 02:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WELLINGTON: The World Bank plans to step up assistance to the Solomon Islands with US$130 million in new funding for projects and assistance expected to be allocated to the country this month.

The funding includes US$89 million to upgrade airport infrastructure, including in the capital Honiara, and make improvements to four bridges, the bank said in a statement released on Thursday (Jun 2).

A further three projects worth roughly US$41 million are still to be finalised but are expected to be announced later in the month.

"Providing reliable, climate resilient transport connections is a major challenge in Solomon Islands," Annette Leith, World Bank Resident Representative for Solomon Islands & Vanuatu, said in the statement.

"This new project will address critical issues in air transport infrastructure," she said.

The United States and its allies have raised concerns about the growing influence of China in the Solomon Islands after the two countries signed a security pact.

The pact is a major inroad for China in the resource-rich Pacific and comes after it funded the building of a number of significant infrastructure projects.

Related:

Source: Reuters/ic

Related Topics

Solomon Islands World Bank

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us