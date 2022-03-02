World Court to hear Ukraine/Russia case Mar 7-8

AMSTERDAM: The World Court on Tuesday (Mar 1) said it will hold hearings on Mar 7-8 on whether to order "provisional measures" in a lawsuit brought by Ukraine against Russia seeking a halt to Moscow's military actions in Ukraine.

The UN court said in a statement it had sent Russia an urgent communication to prepare in case it does order provisional measures, or immediate steps, to protect Ukraine, as it has requested.

The court, formally known as the International Court of Justice, is the United Nations' venue for resolving disputes between states.

Ukraine's lawsuit filed on Sunday argues that Russia's claim it invaded Ukraine to prevent a genocide is false.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that he had filed the lawsuit at the court over genocide accusations made by Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had repeatedly asserted that Ukraine committed "genocide" in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, without presenting evidence, and said the invasion, called a "special operation" by Russian officials, was therefore justified to end it.