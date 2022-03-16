World Court to rule on emergency measures in Ukraine vs Russia case

THE HAGUE: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is set to rule on Wednesday (Mar 16) on emergency measures sought by Ukraine in a case against Russia, including an order for Moscow to stop its military campaign.

The decision by the top United Nations court, also known as the "World Court", will be read out in The Hague's Peace Palace at 4pm local time (11pm, Singapore time).

Although the court's rulings are binding, it has no direct means of enforcing them and in rare cases, countries have ignored them, in the past.

Ukraine filed its case shortly after Russia's invasion began on Feb 24, saying that Russia's apparent justification, that it was acting to prevent a genocide in Eastern Ukraine, is unfounded.