World Economic Forum to be held in Davos in January 2022
FILE PHOTO: A logo of the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting is pictured on a window in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

17 Sep 2021 03:52AM (Updated: 17 Sep 2021 03:52AM)
ZURICH: The World Economic Forum (WEF) is to take place in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos next year on Jan 17-21, reverting to an in-person meeting of world and business leaders, organisers said on Thursday.

The meeting will focus on accelerating stakeholder capitalism, harnessing the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and ensuring a more inclusive future of work, WEF organisers said in a statement.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced organisers last year to shift the WEF annual meeting to Singapore and then cancel it altogether, raising questions over whether the high-profile event would return to Switzerland at all.

Source: Reuters/ec

