Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

World economy has 'buffer' against recession says IMF's Gopinath
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

World economy has 'buffer' against recession says IMF's Gopinath

World economy has 'buffer' against recession says IMF's Gopinath

FILE PHOTO: Gita Gopinath, Economic Counsellor and Director of the Research Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) speaks during a news conference in Santiago, Chile, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

24 May 2022 11:15AM (Updated: 24 May 2022 11:15AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DAVOS, Switzerland: While the world economy faces headwinds, current growth forecasts offer a buffer against a potential global recession, the International Monetary Fund's No. 2 official said Monday (May 23).

Among the major threats to economic growth, IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath told Reuters that the conflict in Ukraine could escalate, adding: "You could have sanctions and counter-sanctions".

Gopinath said in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos that the other challenges included inflation, a tightening of interest rates by central banks and a slowdown in Chinese growth.

"So all of these provide downside risks to our forecast," Gopinath said, with reference to the IMF's 2022 growth forecast issued last month of 3.6 per cent, a downgrade from a 4.4 per cent estimate in January.

"I would say at 3.6 per cent there is a buffer," she said, conceding, however, that risks are uneven around the world.

"There are countries that are getting hit hard ... countries in Europe that are getting hit hard by the war, where we could see technical recessions," Gopinath added.

Gopinath said inflation "will remain significantly above central bank targets for a while", adding: "It is very important for central bankers around the world to deal with inflation as a clear and present danger, that is something they need to deal with in a very forceful manner".

"Financial conditions could tighten much more rapidly than we've already seen. And growth in China is slowing," she added.

Related:

The US Federal Reserve is leading the charge among the largest central banks, with two rate hikes so far this year.

Its second, at half a percentage point, was the largest in 22 years. At least two more of that size are expected at coming meetings.

"What is very important is for the Fed to watch the data carefully and respond at a scale that's needed to deal with the incoming data," Gopinath said.

"So if it turns out that inflation is especially broad ... is going up even more, they may need to react more strongly."

Source: Reuters/gs

Related Topics

inflation IMF

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us