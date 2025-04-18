World economy likely to avoid recession despite tariffs: IMF chief

"PERCEPTIONS MATTER"

Georgieva said the current tariff tensions would likely have three major consequences for the global economy, with smaller advanced economies and most emerging markets likely to be more heavily affected due to their reliance on trade for growth.



"First, uncertainty is costly," she said, adding that it becomes difficult for business to make plans if they do not know how much their inputs will cost in the future.



"Second, rising trade barriers hit growth upfront," she said, noting that "tariffs, like all taxes, raise revenue at the expense of reducing and shifting activity."



"Third observation: protectionism erodes productivity over the long run, especially in smaller economies," she said.



Georgieva called on all countries "to put their own houses in order" by - among other things - gradually adjusting their fiscal policies to lower debt levels when necessary, and by maintaining an "agile and credible" monetary policy with a "strong commitment" to central bank independence.



"Perceptions matter as much as reality," she said, calling on world leaders to improve citizens' perceptions of the economy amid plunging consumer confidence - especially in the United States.