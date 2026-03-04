Mideast war threatens to spark world energy crisis

EUROPE VULNERABLE ON GAS

Europe is less dependent on the oil that passes through Hormuz thanks to its diversified supply sources - the United States, Norway, Africa and Kazakhstan.



But it has turned massively toward LNG since the war in Ukraine and now depends on three major suppliers for 80 percent of its imports: the United States, Russia and Qatar.



Qatar alone produces around eight percent of the EU's LNG imports. And the LNG market, concentrated among a handful of major exporters, is extremely sensitive to disruptions.



Since Asia is also a major LNG consumer, Europe risks ending up in direct competition with it if Qatari gas becomes inaccessible.



"Prices will be higher because Europe will be importing some other gas that comes from somewhere else," Adi Imsirovic, director of consultancy Surrey Clean Energy, told AFP.



Europe's TTF benchmark gas price has surged since the beginning of the week, after state‑owned QatarEnergy announced on Monday that it was suspending LNG production due to strikes.