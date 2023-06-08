World faces ‘messy transition’ towards green energy due to political, social factors: World Energy Council chief

SINGAPORE: As the world moves towards cleaner energy, it faces multiple challenges due to political and social factors, the World Energy Council (WEC) chief said on Wednesday (Jun 7).

The transition must also be just and inclusive, and ensure groups, such as workers, do not get left behind and can benefit from new opportunities, said WEC’s secretary general and CEO Angela Wilkinson.

Speaking to CNA at the Ecosperity Week, Dr Wilkinson noted that countries are interdependent on one another in the energy sector.