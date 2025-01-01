World greets 2025 after sweltering year of Olympics, turmoil and Trump

The world ushered in 2025 on Tuesday with huge crowds waving goodbye to the old year that brought Olympic glory, a dramatic Donald Trump return and turmoil in the Middle East and Ukraine.

It is all but certain that 2024 will go down as the hottest year on record, with climate-fuelled disasters wreaking havoc from the plains of Europe to the Kathmandu Valley.

Sydney, the self-proclaimed "New Year's capital of the world", sprayed nine tonnes of fireworks from its famed Opera House and Harbour Bridge at midnight local time (9pm, Singapore time).

A spectacular fireworks display lit up Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour three hours later as Asia joined in popping champagne corks and launching New Year's Eve parties.

Thousands thronged the streets of Taipei to watch Taiwan's tallest skyscraper erupt in a dazzling display of fireworks, where university student Justin Chang, who studies chemistry, told AFP that he hopes to "study well and get more money" in 2025.

At the picturesque Sydney Harbour, many revellers were relieved to see the past 12 months in the rearview mirror.