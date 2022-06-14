Logo
WHO set to decide if monkeypox represents health emergency
Test tube labelled "Monkeypox virus positive". (File photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

14 Jun 2022 10:01PM (Updated: 14 Jun 2022 10:01PM)
LONDON: The World Health Organization will convene an emergency committee on Thursday (Jun 23) next week to assess whether the monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern.

That is the highest level of warning issued by the UN agency, which currently applies only to the COVID-19 pandemic and polio.

There have been 1,600 confirmed and 1,500 suspected cases of monkeypox this year and 72 deaths, WHO said, in 39 countries, including the countries where the virus usually spreads. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Source: Reuters/ic

