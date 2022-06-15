WHO looks into reports of monkeypox virus in semen

LONDON: The World Health Organization is looking into reports that the monkeypox virus is present in the semen of patients, exploring the possibility that the disease could be sexually transmitted, a WHO official said on Wednesday (Jun 15).

Many cases in the current monkeypox outbreak, largely centred on Europe, are among sexual partners who have had close contact, and the agency reiterated that virus is mainly transmitted via close interpersonal contact.

In recent days, scientists say they have detected viral DNA in the semen of a handful of monkeypox patients in Italy and Germany, including a lab-tested sample that suggested the virus found in the semen of a single patient was capable of infecting another person and replicating.

Catherine Smallwood, monkeypox incident manager at WHO Europe, said it was not known whether recent reports meant the monkeypox virus could be sexually transmitted.

"This may have been something that we were unaware of in this disease before," she told a press briefing.

"We really need to focus on the most frequent mode of transmission and we clearly see that to be associated with skin to skin contact."