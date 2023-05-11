WHO declares mpox no longer a global health emergency

GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) declared that mpox no longer constitutes a global health emergency on Thursday (May 11), almost exactly a year after the disease formerly known as monkeypox started spreading across the world.

Following falling cases numbers, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told an online press conference he was "pleased to declare" that he had accepted the advice of the UN agency's emergency committee on mpox to lift its highest level of alarm.

The announcement came just a week after the WHO said that COVID-19 also no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

"While the emergencies of mpox and COVID-19 are both over, the threat of resurgent waves remains for both. Both viruses continue to circulate and both continue to kill," Tedros said.

"Mpox continues to pose significant public health challenges that needs a robust, proactive and sustainable response," he added, calling on countries to remain vigilant.