WHO countries reach landmark agreement on tackling future pandemics

GENEVA: Years of negotiations culminated early on Wednesday (Apr 16) with countries agreeing on the text of a landmark accord on how to tackle future pandemics, aimed at avoiding a repeat of the mistakes made during the COVID-19 crisis.

After more than three years of talks and one last marathon session, weary delegates at the World Health Organization's headquarters sealed the deal at around 2am (8am, Singapore time) on Wednesday.

"Tonight marks a significant milestone in our shared journey towards a safer world," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"The nations of the world made history in Geneva today."

Five years after COVID-19 killed millions of people and devastated economies, a growing sense of urgency hung over the talks, with new health threats lurking, ranging from H5N1 bird flu to measles, mpox and Ebola.

The final stretch of negotiations also took place with cuts to US foreign aid spending and threatened tariffs on pharmaceuticals casting a shadow over the talks.