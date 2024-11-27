World leaders react to Lebanon war ceasefire

World leaders have welcomed a ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which came into force on Wednesday morning.

PARIS:

Here are key reactions from around the world.

UNITED STATES AND FRANCE

The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will protect Israel from the threat of Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah and create the conditions for a "lasting calm", US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron said ahead of the truce coming into force.

"The announcement today will cease the fighting in Lebanon, and secure Israel from the threat of Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations operating from Lebanon," the leaders said in a joint statement.

The United States and France will work "to ensure this arrangement is fully implemented" and lead international efforts for "capacity-building" of the Lebanese army, they added.

Biden welcomed the deal as "good news" and also said the US would lead a fresh effort to secure a truce between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza.

Macron said the Lebanon ceasefire should "open the path" for an ending to the war in Gaza.

ISRAEL

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked the US president for his "involvement in securing the ceasefire agreement".

He told Biden in a call that he appreciated the US leader's "understanding that Israel will maintain its freedom of action in enforcing it", according to Netanyahu's office.

Ahead of Israel's approval of the deal, Netanyahu said the "length of the ceasefire depends on what happens in Lebanon" and the truce would allow Israel to "intensify" pressure on Hamas and focus on the "Iranian threat".

LEBANON

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the ceasefire was a "fundamental step" towards restoring stability in the region.

Thanking France and the US for their involvement, Mikati also reiterated his government's commitment to "strengthen the army's presence in the south".

IRAN

Iran, a backer of both Hezbollah and Hamas, welcomed the end of Israel's "aggression" in Lebanon, after the ceasefire came into force.

"Welcoming the news" of the end of Israel's "aggression against Lebanon", foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said, stressing Iran's "firm support for the Lebanese government, nation and resistance".