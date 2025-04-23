The world leaders set to attend Pope Francis's funeral

Numerous world leaders have announced they will travel to Rome for Pope Francis's funeral on Saturday, which is expected to draw a huge crowd in the square in front of St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.



Here is a list of the expected VIP guests.

AMERICAS

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania will attend. Trump said in a social media post: "We look forward to being there!"



President Javier Milei of Argentina, where the pope was born in 1936, will attend, his office said. The pope had a delicate relationship with politics in his homeland, but Milei hailed his "wisdom".



Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will attend with his wife Janja, his government said. Lula has said Francis "vigorously criticised the economic models that have brought so much injustice to humanity".