World looks to G20 in Rio for breakthrough in climate talks

RIO DE JANEIRO: Diplomatic tensions over global warming will take center stage at the G20 summit in Brazil this week.

Heads of state arriving in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday (Nov 17) for the G20 summit will spend Monday and Tuesday addressing issues from poverty and hunger to the reform of global institutions.

Still, the ongoing UN climate talks have thrown a spotlight on their efforts to tackle global warming.

While the COP29 summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, is tasked with agreeing a goal to mobilize hundreds billions of dollars for the climate, leaders of the Group of 20 major economies half a world away in Rio are holding the purse strings.

G20 countries account for 85 per cent of the world's economy and are the largest contributors to multilateral development banks helping to steer climate finance. They are also responsible for more than three-quarters of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide.

"All countries must do their part. But the G20 must lead," UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told COP29 last week. "They are the largest emitters, with the greatest capacities and responsibilities."