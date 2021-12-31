World to ring in New Year under COVID-19 cloud

SYDNEY: The world prepared on Friday (Dec 31) to usher in 2022, after another tumultuous and pandemic ridden year capped by new restrictions, soaring case numbers, and a slight glimmer of hope for better times ahead.

The eventful last 12 months saw a new US president and a new Adele album, the first spectator-free Olympics, and dreams of democracy from Afghanistan to Myanmar to Hong Kong crushed by authoritarian regimes.

But it was the pandemic, now entering its third year, that again dominated life for most of humankind.