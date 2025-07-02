World will have to learn to live with heatwaves: UN

GENEVA: The world will have to learn to live with heatwaves, the United Nations' weather and climate agency said Tuesday (July 1) as much of Europe roasted in high summer temperatures.

The World Meteorological Organization said that in future, people could expect heatwaves to occur more often and be more intense because of human-induced climate change.

WMO spokeswoman Clare Nullis said July was traditionally the hottest month of the year in the northern hemisphere, but it was exceptional, though not unprecedented, to have episodes of extreme heat this early in the summer.

She said extreme heat was "widely called the silent killer", with the death toll often under-reflected in official statistics.

"It's important to stress that every single death from heat is unnecessary: we have the knowledge, we have the tools; we can save lives," she said.