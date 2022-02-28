World's largest plane destroyed by Russian strikes in Ukraine

KYIV: The largest plane in the world - Ukraine's Antonov-225 cargo plane - was destroyed by Russian strikes outside Kyiv on the fourth day of Moscow's invasion, Ukraine's state-owned Ukroboronprom group said on Sunday (Feb 27).

"Russian invaders destroyed the flagship of the Ukrainian aviation, the AN-225" at the Antonov airport in Gostomel near Kyiv, the group said in a statement.

The aircraft was unique to the world, at 84 meters long it could transport up to 250 tonnes of cargo at a speed of up to 850 kilometres per hour.

It had been named "Mriya", which means "dream" in Ukrainian.

"This was the world's largest aircraft, AN-225 'Mriya'," Ukraine' Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted on Sunday.

"Russia may have destroyed our 'Mriya'. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail!", he added.