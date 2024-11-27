World's oldest man dies aged 112 in England

LONDON: John Tinniswood, an Englishman born the same year the Titanic sank and who survived two world wars and two global pandemics, has died aged 112, Guinness World Records said on Tuesday, months after it recognised him as the world's oldest man.

Tinniswood passed away on Monday at a care home in Southport, northwest England, surrounded by "music and love", his family told Guinness World Records in a statement.

"John had many fine qualities. He was intelligent, decisive, brave, calm in any crisis, talented at maths and a great conversationalist," his family said.

Born in August 1912 in Liverpool, he went on to meet his wife Blodwen at a dance before marrying her in 1942, at the height of World War II when he served in the Royal Army Pay Corps, which was responsible for finances and food supplies.

Tinniswood, who is survived by a daughter, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, later worked as an accountant in the oil industry before retiring at age 60. His wife died in 1986.