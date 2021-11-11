Would-be immigrants see hope in re-opened US border

SAN YSIDRO: Maria fled the violent drug gangs of Michoacan with just three changes of clothes, and travelled 2,500km to the edge of Mexico where she now waits to claim political asylum in the United States.

The 38-year-old is part of a record wave of Central and Southern Americans trying to escape violence and poverty at home and make a new life in the world's richest country over the last year, even as its borders have been shut because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now they have opened again, Maria sees a chink of light.

"Now I have hope," she told AFP in a makeshift camp in Tijuana, where hundreds have gathered waiting to travel a few miles north across the frontier.

"We came to get away from organised crime. Not because we are criminals," says Maria, whose real name is being withheld at her request.

Her eldest son was recruited by a brutal gang last year. That was when the threats began.