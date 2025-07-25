Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dies at 71

WASHINGTON: Hulk Hogan, the flamboyant wrestling icon who helped turn professional wrestling into a global pop culture spectacle, has died at the age of 71, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) said on Thursday (Jul 24).
“WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognisable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s,” the organisation said on X. No cause of death was provided.
Born Terry Gene Bollea in Georgia in 1953, Hogan rose to fame during the 1980s wrestling boom, becoming the face of the then-World Wrestling Federation (WWF). With his bleach-blond hair, handlebar moustache and muscular physique, he helped transform wrestling from a niche subculture into a billion-dollar entertainment business.
His breakthrough came at WrestleMania III in 1987, when he body-slammed André the Giant in front of a sold-out crowd at Michigan’s Pontiac Silverdome, an event that has since become one of the sport’s most iconic moments.
FROM THE RING TO THE SCREEN
Outside the ring, Hogan appeared in films such as Rocky III and Santa With Muscles, though his acting career never rivaled his wrestling fame. He returned to the ring multiple times, often well into his 50s, drawing from his lasting fan appeal.
In 2002, he faced off against rising star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at WrestleMania, telling Reuters beforehand, "I'm in better shape than him."
Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice and often compared himself to Babe Ruth, calling himself the “Babe Ruth of wrestling.”
POLITICS AND CONTROVERSY
Hogan was a vocal supporter of Donald Trump. In 2024, he appeared at the Republican National Convention and endorsed Trump’s re-election bid, ripping off his shirt to reveal a Trump tank top and shouting to the crowd: “Let Trumpamania run wild, brother!”
His career, however, was not without controversy.
In 2015, Hogan was suspended from WWE after a leaked recording revealed him using a racial slur. He was reinstated in 2018.
He also won a high-profile privacy lawsuit against gossip website Gawker after it published parts of a sex tape involving Hogan and a friend’s wife. The US$140 million judgment led to Gawker’s shutdown.
EARLY LIFE AND LEGACY
Hogan grew up in Florida and initially pursued music, playing bass in local rock bands before turning to wrestling in the 1970s. His stage name was partly inspired by the comic book character “The Incredible Hulk,” and his promoter added “Hogan” to appeal to Irish-American fans.
He gained attention in the 1980s with his “Hulkamania” persona, a clean-cut hero preaching vitamins and hard work. His signature moves, including the “atomic leg drop,” made him a household name.
Later in his career, he reinvented himself as “Hollywood Hogan,” the villainous leader of the New World Order in World Championship Wrestling, a shift that revitalised his popularity with older fans.
Hogan was married three times and had two children, who starred alongside him in the reality TV show Hogan Knows Best from 2005 to 2007.
He is survived by his children, Nick and Brooke.