WTO powerless against protectionist wave

THE MORIBOUND ARBITRATOR

WTO's dispute settlement system - the cornerstone of international trade regulation - has been weakened over a number of years.



Washington brought the WTO's Appellate Body to a grinding halt in December 2019 after years of blocking the appointment of new judges.



The practice began under Barack Obama and continued during Trump's first presidency and then during Joe Biden's four years in the White House.



The United States had long accused the appeals court of unfair treatment and overreach, insisting it could not rule on issues involving "national security".



During a WTO meeting last month, the new Trump administration once again said that Washington was refusing - for the 85th time - to accept a proposal put forward by 130 other members calling for the selection of appellate judges to resume.



This blockage is possible because WTO rules require full consensus among all 164 member states for any decision.