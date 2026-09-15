WTO warns of 'most serious and sustained' trade disruptions

GENEVA: The global trading system is enduring its most sustained disruption in living memory amid challenges to trading rules that could batter living standards in a "geo-fragmented world", the WTO warned on Tuesday (Sep 15).

The system is now in a decisive phase, the World Trade Organization said in its annual report, which "provides new evidence that a reversion to unilateral trade policy would impose large costs".

Such a reversal could slash global GDP by around five per cent and drag down exports 18.6 per cent by 2050, it warned.

"Global trade policy and the WTO are experiencing the most serious and sustained disruptions since the multilateral trading system was created 80 years ago," the report said.

It echoed a warning by its director general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in March, shortly after the start of the US-led war on Iran.

"We have seen trade rules challenged on a scale unseen since multilateral institutions were created to underpin open, stable and predictable global trade in the wake of the Great Depression and the Second World War," Okonjo-Iweala wrote in a preface to the report.

She said trade cooperation had "helped narrow income gaps between developing and advanced economies, and contributed to peace among members".

Although "the global trading landscape has changed significantly ... the founding logic of the system, that all economies are better off cooperating rather than acting unilaterally, remains as relevant today as ever", she added.

"SAFEGUARD WHAT WORKS"

But the outlook has darkened after US President Donald Trump launched a tariff blitz since returning to the White House in January 2025, and amid soaring geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East.

The WTO pointed to a range of factors that have hit cooperation, including shifts in economic power and the growing prominence and diversity of government intervention in markets.

Looking forward, WTO economists analysed the likely economic growth development under different scenarios.

They found that "fragmentation along geopolitical lines could reduce global GDP by about five per cent", Okonjo-Iweala told diplomats onTuesday.

And "in a world where the WTO disappears and is replaced by a network of FTAs [free trade agreements], the losses would be closer to seven per cent", she warned.