WTO talks end in deadlock after Brazil blocks deal over e-commerce duties

YAOUNDE: World Trade Organization talks ended deadlocked on Monday (Mar 30) as Brazil blocked a bid by the United States and other countries to secure an extension to a moratorium on customs duties for electronic transmissions like digital downloads, diplomats said.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said the e-commerce moratorium had expired, meaning that countries could apply duties on electronic goods.

But she said the WTO hoped to be able to restore the moratorium and that Brazil and the US were trying to reach some sort of agreement on it.

The moratorium prevents countries from imposing tariffs on electronic transmissions such as software downloads, streaming content and other digital products.

The agreement "ensures digital trade can flow freely across borders – without tariffs, without red tape and without added cost", the International Chamber of Commerce said on its website.

The marathon talks at a WTO meeting in Cameroondid make progress on drafting a plan for broader reform of the organisation, though agreements are still pending.

WTO talks would continue in Geneva, said the conference chair, Cameroon Trade Minister Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana. Those talks are expected to be in May, WTO officials said.

The talks were seen as a test for the WTO's relevance after a year of trade turmoil and major disruptions due to the Iran war. But ministers could not agree to extend the moratorium more than two years following objections from Brazil, officials said.

Failure to reach a collective decision at the WTO talks was a "major setback for global trade", said Britain's Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle.

US WANTED PERMANENT EXTENSION

Diplomats had been working throughout Sunday to close the gaps between Brazil, which had originally sought a two-year extension, and the US which wanted a permanent extension, by drafting a proposed document of a four-year extension with a one-year sunset buffer, concluding in 2031.

Brazil later proposed a four-year extension, with a review clause halfway through, however, that was not supported, two diplomats told Reuters.