Xi departs Russia after 'new era' summit with Putin

MOSCOW: Chinese leader Xi Jinping left Russia on Wednesday (Mar 22) after a summit with President Vladimir Putin that was a display of unity against the West, with no apparent signal of a breakthrough to end the fighting in Ukraine.

The nations, eager to curb Western power, expressed concerns about North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) expansion in Asia and agreed to deepen a partnership which has grown closer since Putin launched an offensive in Ukraine.

Xi's plane left Moscow's Vnukovo airport after being seen off by an honour guard, Russian news agencies reported, capping a visit that was a boost for the internationally-isolated Russian leader.

Putin said he was open to talks on Ukraine and praised Beijing's 12-point position paper on the conflict, which includes a call for dialogue and respect for all countries' territorial sovereignty.

"Many of the provisions of the peace plan put forward by China ... can be taken as the basis for a peaceful settlement when Kyiv and the West will be ready for it," Putin said after talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"However, so far we have not seen such readiness on their part."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv had invited China to talks, and is waiting for an answer from Beijing.

"We offered China to become a partner in the implementation of the peace formula. We passed over our formula across all channels. We invite you to dialogue. We are waiting for your answer," Zelenskyy told a press conference.

The United States, however, said it does not see China as capable of being an impartial mediator - Washington's most direct criticism yet of Beijing's aim to be a middleman in efforts to end the conflict.