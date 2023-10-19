Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Xi says will work with Egypt to help stabilise Middle East
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Xi says will work with Egypt to help stabilise Middle East

Xi says will work with Egypt to help stabilise Middle East

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves as he and foreign leaders arrive at the opening ceremony for the Belt and Road Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on Wednesday, Oct 18, 2023. (File Photo: AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

19 Oct 2023 12:37PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping told Egypt's prime minister on Thursday (Oct 19) that Beijing hoped to work with his country to bring "more stability" to the Middle East, state media reported, as the Israel-Hamas conflict cast a shadow over the region.

"China is willing to enhance cooperation with Egypt ... and inject more certainty and stability into the region and the world," Xi told Mostafa Madbouli at a meeting in Beijing, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

"China and Egypt are good friends who share the same goals and trust each other, and good partners who work hand-in-hand for development and common prosperity", CCTV reported Xi as saying.

"At present, the international and regional situation is undergoing profound and complex changes, and the world is experiencing rapid changes not seen for a century," Xi added.

Beijing was also willing to work with Cairo to "jointly safeguard international fairness and justice as well as the common interests of developing countries", he said.

Related:

Since the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hamas this month, Egypt has mostly kept closed its border with the Gaza Strip, where the humanitarian situation has become increasingly desperate.

But Cairo said on Thursday it would allow the "sustainable" passage of humanitarian aid through the Rafah crossing.

Relations between China and Egypt have strengthened in recent months, with Cairo set to become an official member of the BRICS group of emerging economies next year.

"China congratulates Egypt on joining the BRICS cooperation mechanism and believes that this will inject new impetus into BRICS cooperation," Xi told Madbouli, according to CCTV.

Source: AFP/at

Related Topics

Israel-Hamas conflict China Egypt

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.