CNA Explains: What is the significance of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia?

Chinese President Xi Jinping will continue talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (Mar 21), the second day of his visit to Moscow, as the world watches for potential outcomes.

Of global interest is a 12-plan proposal to resolve the war in Ukraine, which has lasted more than a year.

Even as Mr Xi presents himself as an aspiring peace broker, his visit – which comes days after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for the Russian president over war crimes – has been criticised.

Washington denounced Mr Xi's visit, his first abroad since securing an unprecedented third term as China’s head of state earlier this month, saying it showed Beijing was providing Moscow with "diplomatic cover" to commit more crimes.

Analysts who spoke to CNA gave insights into the motivation behind Mr Xi’s trip, and the potential outcome of talks between the two leaders.

WHY DID MR XI PROCEED WITH HIS TRIP?

Mr Xi proceeded with the trip despite an international arrest warrant being issued for Russian President Putin on war crimes.

This was because of the long standing Sino-Russian alignment and their personal relationship, said Associate Professor Jingdong Yuan from the University of Sydney, who specialises in Chinese defence and foreign policy.

He added that China has already dismissed the indictment as “double standards”. Cancelling the visit at a time when China needs allies would have created more problems, Assoc Prof Yuan told CNA938’s Asia First.

He noted that the tensions between China and the United States have been escalating, with an ongoing tech war between the two countries and US strengthening alliances such as AUKUS and the Quad, which are “pretty much directed at China”.

“Because of this, although China is probably not very comfortable with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, this was not the moment to cut ties and cut losses because of the other bigger implications.”

HOW COULD TALKS IMPACT THE UKRAINE WAR?

At the forefront of talks between the leaders will be the discussion on the peace plan for Ukraine that China purports to bring to the table, which the Russian president has said he is willing to discuss, said Dr Lim Tai Wei, adjunct senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore’s East Asian Institute.

He noted that the plan has been critiqued for lacking in details.