Xi to meet Putin as tensions rise with West

BEIJING: China's President Xi Jinping is poised for his first face-to-face meeting with a world leader in nearly two years on Friday (Feb 4) when he hosts Russia's Vladimir Putin, with the pair drawing closer as tensions grow with the West.

Xi has not left China since January 2020, when the country was grappling with its initial COVID-19 outbreak and locked down the central city of Wuhan where the virus was first detected.

He is now readying to meet more than 20 leaders as Beijing kicks off a Winter Olympics it hopes will be a soft-power triumph and shift focus away from a build-up blighted by a diplomatic boycott and COVID-19 fears.

Putin's jet touched down in the Chinese capital on Friday afternoon, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

He will meet with Xi before their nations release a joint statement reflecting their "common views" on security and other issues, a top Kremlin adviser said at a Wednesday press briefing.

The two strongmen will then attend the Olympic opening ceremony in the evening.

Spiralling tensions with the West have bolstered ties between the world's largest nation and its most populous, and Putin was the first foreign leader to confirm his presence at the Olympics.

"I have known President Xi Jinping for a long time," CCTV quoted Putin as saying in a report on Friday.

"As good friends and politicians who share many common views on solving world problems, we have always maintained close communication."