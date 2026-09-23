No grand deal expected from Xi’s US visit as China seeks ‘strategic stability’: Analysts

WASHINGTON: Chinese President Xi Jinping’s upcoming state visit to the United States is unlikely to produce a sweeping agreement between the two powers, with analysts instead expecting Beijing to focus on putting more substance behind a framework aimed at managing their long-term rivalry.

Xi and Trump are expected to hold talks in Washington on Thursday (Sep 24), their second summit this year following Trump’s state visit to Beijing in May.

Trade and tariffs, artificial intelligence, Taiwan and the war in Iran are among the issues expected to feature in their discussions.

The visit will be Xi’s first state visit to the US in more than a decade. His first and only state visit was in 2015, three years after he took over as China’s top leader.

That visit took place during Barack Obama’s presidency, and produced 49 outcomes and areas of consensus spanning trade and investment, climate change and cybersecurity. Then, Beijing had hailed it as taking “cross-Pacific cooperation” to a new stage.

More than a decade later, analysts say the ambition for such a visit is different.