Yellen acknowledges 'some global fallout' from any Russia sanctions

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says "some global fallout" would result if the West moves ahead with the punishing, coordinated sanctions threatened against Russia, should it attack Ukraine.

If the penalties are imposed, "of course, we want the largest cost to fall on Russia," Yellen said in an interview.

"But we recognise that there will be some global fallout from sanctions," she told AFP.

Her comments echoed President Joe Biden's warning on Tuesday (Feb 15) that an escalation of the conflict would not be "painless" for Americans.

With Russian troops massed on the border with Ukraine, Biden continues to work with US allies on a diplomatic solution to the crisis, but has repeatedly warned Moscow of the dire consequences it will face if it moves against its neighbor.

Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday urged Moscow to take real steps to defuse tensions.

The president "has made clear that we intend to impose very significant costs on Russia, if they invade Ukraine," Yellen said.