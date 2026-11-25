ADEN, Yemen: As Yemen's Houthis push closer towards the temporary capital Aden against fragmented government forces, the city's inhabitants face a bleak choice: stay under fire or leave for an impoverished countryside.

Aden has had no major warfare since bitter street battles of 2015, soon after the internationally recognised government fled Houthi-run Sanaa and made the port city its base, but it is now being hit by missile and drone strikes.

"Rockets are being fired into this city in a frightening way. People are in a state of constant anxiety," said Tariq Abdul Rahman, a former soldier living in Aden with his family.

FRAGMENTED DEFENCE

The Houthis have been on the march on nearly every front since Yemen's civil war reignited this summer after a four-year truce. They are now only 80km (50 miles) from Aden on the front line in the highlands to the north and 110km to the west, along a desert road with few natural obstacles.

Forces inside Aden, perched around an extinct volcano jutting into the Indian Ocean, have set up checkpoints, pulled in reinforcements, dug trenches and set up earth barricades on roads to the front line, residents and military sources say.

But feuding among rival factions, and between their Gulf backers, has undermined the government's efforts to stave off the advance of the Iran-aligned Houthis and now risks hobbling its defence of the city, according to analysts.

"These forces may share a common enemy in the Houthis, but they do not share the same political objectives, territorial priorities, or willingness to fight," said Yemen analyst Mohammed al-Basha, of the UK-based Royal United Services Institute think tank.

Yemen's internationally recognised government said the forces fighting the Houthis were not divided and were working together on the ground.

"Government forces defending Aden operate under a unified strategic command. The Giants Brigades, the Homeland Shield Forces, the Emergency Forces, and units from the Third, Sixth and Seventh Military regions coordinate their efforts," said Emad Bamatraf, deputy head of the Yemeni mission in Washington, in comments emailed after publication.