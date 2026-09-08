Houthis report Saudi reprisals after oil sites set ablaze in wave of strikes

RIYADH: Yemen's Houthis said Saudi Arabia hit back with a series of strikes on Tuesday (Sep 8) after the Iran-backed rebels targeted oil facilities and other sites, wounding dozens, in their heaviest attack in years.

The rapid round of strikes and counter-strikes follows the unravelling of a four-year truce in July, months into the Middle East war between the United States and Iran.

"Saudi aggression" hit Taiz province, where deadly fighting has raged for days, and Marib province, the Houthis' Almasirah TV station said. There was no immediate comment from the Saudis.

Overnight, Houthis attacks caused "temporary" shutdowns at oil sites and left 73 injured, authorities said. Saudi officials had vowed to respond.

The latest strikes add to a rapidly deteriorating situation in Yemen, where hundreds have died in recent days as the Houthis try to capture land at the mouth of the Red Sea.

The Houthis are vying to control the narrow Bab el-Mandeb strait, an increasingly important route for Saudi oil after Iran blockaded the Strait of Hormuz, slowing Gulf exports to a trickle.

Houthi attacks on oil infrastructure and Saudi tankers are piling pressure on the world's top oil exporter. Oil prices leapt towards US$100 a barrel on Tuesday.