Yemen's Houthis say Saudi attack kills 17
The Houthis said the strikes disrupted telecoms and internet services for tens of thousands, while Saudi Arabia did not immediately comment.
SANAA: Yemen's Houthis said a Saudi attack killed 17 people and destroyed several buildings in the Red Sea governorate of Hodeida on Monday (Nov 23).
The Iran-backed fighters, who control swathes of Yemen including Hodeida, are battling a Saudi-led coalition that supports Yemen's internationally recognised government.
Coalition airstrikes on telecoms facilities killed 17 workers, wounded 11 more and caused the "total destruction" of administrative buildings, staff housing, a mosque and other sites, the Houthis' telecommunications ministry said.
"This has led to the complete destruction of these facilities (and) the disruption of telecommunications and internet services", affecting tens of thousands of people, it said.
According to the Houthis' military spokesman, posting on X, a coalition attack in Lahj governorate in Yemen's southwest targeted buses and transport vehicles, an incident which he said also caused casualties.
Saudi Arabia did not immediately comment on either incident. AFP was unable to independently verify the claims.
A day earlier, the coalition said it had intercepted a ballistic missile launched towards Saudi Arabia's western Red Sea coast.
That region is home to major oil installations which Houthi fighters have attacked in recent weeks, along with strikes on airports and military sites.
On Sunday, Houthi media also released a video that appears to show weapons depots the group said it seized a month ago near the coastal city of Mocha, after government forces withdrew.
The footage, which was carried by Houthi news agency Saba, shows dozens of containers of missiles, shells and drones claimed to have been manufactured by the United States.
The consignment is shown spread across a large expanse of land, partially buried under piles of sand or at the foot of a mountain.
Crates of ammunition bear labels indicating they had passed through Dammam in eastern Saudi Arabia.
According to the news agency, the shipment is the largest ever seized by the Houthis and will allow them to "fight the enemy for years".
Yemen, which has been embroiled in more than a decade of civil war, was sucked into the wider US-Iran conflict in July when a truce between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed government unravelled.
Since then, the fighting has left more than 1,600 people dead and over 300,000 displaced in the country, the poorest on the Arabian Peninsula, according to the latest UN toll.