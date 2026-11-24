On Sunday, Houthi media also released a video that appears to show weapons depots the group said it seized a month ago near the coastal city of Mocha, after government forces withdrew.



The footage, which was carried by Houthi news agency Saba, shows dozens of containers of missiles, shells and drones claimed to have been manufactured by the United States.



The consignment is shown spread across a large expanse of land, partially buried under piles of sand or at the foot of a mountain.



Crates of ammunition bear labels indicating they had passed through Dammam in eastern Saudi Arabia.



According to the news agency, the shipment is the largest ever seized by the Houthis and will allow them to "fight the enemy for years".



Yemen, which has been embroiled in more than a decade of civil war, was sucked into the wider US-Iran conflict in July when a truce between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed government unravelled.



Since then, the fighting has left more than 1,600 people dead and over 300,000 displaced in the country, the poorest on the Arabian Peninsula, according to the latest UN toll.