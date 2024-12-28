WHO says crew member suffered serious injury in Yemen airport strike

ZURICH: The UN worker hurt in an Israeli air strike on Yemen's main international airport on Thursday suffered serious injuries and has been evacuated to Jordan for further treatment, the World Health Organization said on Friday (Dec 27).

Israel said it had struck multiple targets linked to the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen, including Sana'a International Airport, and Houthi media said at least six people had been killed.

"Attacks on civilians and humanitarians must stop, everywhere. #NotATarget," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on X that showed him sitting in a plane looking across at what appeared to be the injured man.