WHO says crew member suffered serious injury in Yemen airport strike

ZURICH: The UN worker hurt in an Israeli air strike on Yemen's main international airport on Thursday suffered serious injuries and has been evacuated to Jordan for further treatment, the World Health Organization said on Friday (Dec 27).
Israel said it had struck multiple targets linked to the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen, including Sana'a International Airport, and Houthi media said at least six people had been killed.
"Attacks on civilians and humanitarians must stop, everywhere. #NotATarget," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on X that showed him sitting in a plane looking across at what appeared to be the injured man.
Tedros was at the airport waiting to depart when the aerial bombardment took place that injured the man, who worked for the UN Humanitarian Air Service. A spokesperson for the WHO said the man had been seriously injured.
Tedros said he and the UN worker were now in Jordan.
The man underwent a successful surgical procedure prior to his evacuation for further treatment, Tedros said.
He had been in Yemen to negotiate the release of detained UN staff and to assess the humanitarian situation.