Yemen rebels say Israeli strikes kill 9, after missile attack

WARHEAD EXPLODED

The military said inquiries into the initial attack showed "it is likely that the damage was caused by partial interception of the missile launched from Yemen and that the missile warhead was the part that exploded and damaged the school."



The rebels belong to the Iran-backed "axis of resistance," along with Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which has been weakened after a conflict with Israel and the loss of its Syrian supply line following former president Bashar al-Assad's ouster.



"After Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Assad regime in Syria, the Houthis are almost the last remaining arm of Iran's axis of evil," Netanyahu said.



"The Houthis are learning and will learn the hard way, that those who strike Israel will pay a very heavy price for it."



The Houthi leader retorted: "We are fully convinced of our position and are ready to confront any level of escalation."



Israel's military had initially announced the interception of a missile launched from Yemen "before it crossed into Israeli territory".



Iran denounced the subsequent Israeli raids as a "flagrant violation of the principles and norms of international law and the UN Charter".



Palestinian militant group Hamas, at war with Israel in Gaza, called Israel's retaliatory strikes a "dangerous development".