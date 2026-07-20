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Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis announce maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia
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World

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis announce maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia

The Houthis "declare a maritime embargo against the criminal Saudi enemy, based on the equation of 'an eye for an eye', effective immediately upon the issuance of this statement," says a military spokesman.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis announce maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia

Yemeni supporters of the Iran-backed Houthi movement gather during a rally against what the group says are restrictions imposed by the Saudi-led coalition on Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, in Sanaa on Jul 17, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Mohammed Huwais)

20 Jul 2026 08:48PM (Updated: 20 Jul 2026 08:51PM)
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SANAA: Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Monday (Jul 20) announced a maritime embargo of their foe Saudi Arabia, after the pair traded fire last week for the first time in years.

The rebels "declare a maritime embargo against the criminal Saudi enemy, based on the equation of 'an eye for an eye', effective immediately upon the issuance of this statement," military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

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Source: AFP/dc

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Yemen Saudi Arabia Houthis
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