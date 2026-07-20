Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis announce maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia
The Houthis "declare a maritime embargo against the criminal Saudi enemy, based on the equation of 'an eye for an eye', effective immediately upon the issuance of this statement," says a military spokesman.
SANAA: Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Monday (Jul 20) announced a maritime embargo of their foe Saudi Arabia, after the pair traded fire last week for the first time in years.
The rebels "declare a maritime embargo against the criminal Saudi enemy, based on the equation of 'an eye for an eye', effective immediately upon the issuance of this statement," military spokesman Yahya Saree said.