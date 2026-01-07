Yemen separatist leader flees, avoids Riyadh talks to tackle southern crisis

The leader of Yemen's southern separatists fled ⁠to an unknown destination on Wednesday (Jan 7), after skipping a flight to Riyadh for talks to tackle a crisis that caused a major feud between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The move dashes hopes for a quick resolution to the recent turmoil in Yemen's south that exposed a deep rift between the Gulf powers, fracturing a coalition to battle the Iran-aligned Houthis in a civil war more than a decade old.

Turki ‍al-Maliki, the spokesperson of the Saudi-backed coalition, ⁠announced ‍the disappearance of Aidarous al-Zubaidi, the leader of Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC) in a statement.

A flight carrying a large number of senior leaders of the separatist group had departed after a more than three-hour ⁠delay without Zubaidi, Maliki said, and there was no information on his whereabouts.

During the delay, "information became available indicating that he had moved large ‍forces", Maliki added, citing "calls for mobilisation and the movement and arming of factions with light and medium weapons".

The STC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Zubaidi's whereabouts.